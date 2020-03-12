The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ACMs names Urban, Lambert as performers

While many musical events are being felled by coronavirus, the Academy of Country Music Awards is forging ahead. The ACMS added Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert as performers for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards in April. Lambert will also perform with ACM Award nominated artists Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes for a live television premiere performance of the Music Event of the Year nominated song, "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."...

