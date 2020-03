Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 13:29 Hits: 1

Hold On is the second album on this label from soultress-jazz vocalist and songwriter Chanda Rule and it is quite different from last year’s debut, Sapphire Dreams, in which she […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/03/reviews/albums/chanda-rule-and-the-sweet-emma-band