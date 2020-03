Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Two and a half years after multiple instances of sexual misconduct came to light, a court in New York has sentenced the former film mogul Harvey Weinstein to 23 years. The revelations had triggered the #MeToo movement.

