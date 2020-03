Articles

The Stagecoach country music festival was postponed today by authorities in California. The Coachella fest, which features a variety of musical styles, also was postponed. At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, "we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," concert promoter Goldenvoice said in a statement....

