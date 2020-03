Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 01:39 Hits: 4

THE ALT-COUNTRY ENIGMA THAT IS FALLON CUSH A strange name and an intriguing album title to match. Songwriter Steve Smith leads us into the shadows of Fallon Cush’s new album where its mysterious themes are matched a colourful sonic palette and infectious melodies. Fallon Cush – It’s a name that rolls off the tongue but …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/03/11/interview-fallon-cush/