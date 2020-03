Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 08:38 Hits: 3

Toronto’s Luka Kuplowsky is the latest signing to Mama Bird Recording Co. On his new EP 'Judee Justin Arthur Mary', he taps into some strong influences on an exceptional series of covers. Listen to his cover of Mary Margaret O’Hara’s “Anew Day”.

The post Luka Kuplowsky signs to Mama Bird Recording Co & Shares Single ‘Anew Day’ appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/luka-kuplowsky-single-anew-day/