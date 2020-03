Articles

SXSW has not just been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over the Coronavirus. The declaration by the City of Austin of a "local disaster" on March 6th has put the entire organization on the brink, and looking at an uncertain future. SXSW was forced to slash 1/3rd of their full-time workforce.

