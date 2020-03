Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 20:12 Hits: 4

Kassa Overall calls himself a "backpack jazz producer": a combination of jazz musician, rapper and bedroom producer. His latest album captures the evolving sound of hip-hop/jazz fusion.

(Image credit: Spencer Ostrander/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/10/813959162/on-i-think-i-m-good-kassa-overall-expands-the-realm-of-jazz-hip-hop-fusion?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music