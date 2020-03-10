Cabane: Grande Est La Maison

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

This is music of uncommon grace and nuance...a gentle elixir. Under the guise of Cabane, Thomas Jean Henri has created a work that is never fragile, yet filled with beauty. Grande Est La Maison works its way into your heart and soul, like a rose. There are thorns, but without them would the flower be as beautiful?

