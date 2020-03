Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 13:49 Hits: 2

Despite bans against female genital mutilation, the practice still continues in some parts of the world. Filmmaker Beryl Magoko goes back to Kenya to reflect on her own experience in her documentary "In Search."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-search-a-survivor-s-story-of-female-genital-mutilation/a-52662904?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf