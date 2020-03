Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 16:14 Hits: 4

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison for two sex crimes. But will his conviction truly change abuse culture in the entertainment industry?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-what-will-weinstein-s-sentencing-mean-for-metoo/a-52709598?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf