Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Another one of The Strangers has reunited with Merle Haggard in the big honky tonk in the sky. Biff Adam---the long-time drummer for Merle Haggard's backing band passed away in his sleep Saturday evening, March 7th, due to congestive heart failure. He was 83-years-old.

