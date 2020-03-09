Bob Dylan Set to Tour U.S. With Nathaniel Rateliff The Night Sweats

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 21:39 Hits: 3

Bob Dylan has announced a 2020 tour in the U.S. with soulful roots rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Hot Club of Cowtown, a Western swing trio who toured with Dylan back in 2004, will also be supporting the bard. Nathaniel recently released a solo album, And It’s Still Alright, and is presently on a headlining tour.

Dylan’s tour commences June 4 in Bend, Oregon and ends at the site of the original Woodstock, The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, on July 12. Dylan’s 25-date Never Ending tour includes two nights in Berkeley, California on June 13 and 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10am with presales beforehand.

Bob Dylan 2020 US Tour Dates:

June 4 — Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, OR

June 6 — Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, Ridgefield, WA

June 7 — White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA

June 9 — Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

June 12 — Harveys Outdoor Amphtheatre, Stateline, NV

June 13 & 14 — Greek Theatre, Berkley, CA

June 17 — Pechanga Arena San Diego, CA

June 18 — Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

June 20 — Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

June 21 — Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

June 23 — Tingley Arena, Albuquerque, NM

June 24 — Amarillo Civic Center, Amarillo, TX

June 26 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Center, Irving, TX

June 27 — Simmons Bank Arena, Little Rock, AR

June 28 — BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove, Southhaven, MS

July 2 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

July 3 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

July 5 — Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheatre, Virgina Beach, VA

July 7 — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA

July 8 — Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

July 9 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY

July 11 — Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction, VT

July 12 — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel Woods, NY

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/bob-dylan-set-to-tour-u-s-with-nathaniel-rateliff-the-night-sweats/