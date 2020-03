Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 18:07 Hits: 4

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Bethany Cosentino opens up about sobriety on a propulsive new album with musical partner Bobb Bruno. Almost Tomorrow is Best Coast's first record in five years.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/09/813686404/best-coast-achieves-a-new-more-poignant-power-on-almost-tomorrow?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music