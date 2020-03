Articles

Trace Adkins has a new home Verge Records, with a single coming out on March 20. Adkins' first release on his new label home, "Better Off," written by Hillary Lindsey, Corey Crowder and Liz Rose, will be available on all platforms March 20. Adkins most recently was on Wheelhouse, part of the Broken Bow group for whom he released "Something's Going On" in 2017....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11002