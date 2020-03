Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 16:53 Hits: 4

Song To A Refuge, Diana Jones' 6th solo recording, gives voice to the stories of asylum-seekers worldwide; a testament to Diana’s commitment to social justice through her gifts as a consummate songwriter and performer.

The post Diana Jones announces new album “Song To A Refugee” appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/diana-jones-announces-new-album-song-to-a-refugee/