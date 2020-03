Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 14:32 Hits: 4

The house where the composer was born houses an archive, a museum and a concert hall. Now it has a new, media-savvy president. Star violinist Daniel Hope has original plans for the institution.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hope-for-the-beethoven-house/a-52693010?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf