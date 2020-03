Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 09:01 Hits: 7

A nine-piece choir joins the band for an inspired reworking of four Coldplay songs — and a surprise cover of Prince's "1999."

(Image credit: Emily Bogle/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/09/811857679/coldplay-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music