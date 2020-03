Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 08:03 Hits: 7

The Broken Pledge, the latest offering from Irish band The Bonny Men, is an album that shows how the handing on of the music, the tradition, is carried out very successfully. Clear the floor and start dancing.

The post The Bonny Men: The Broken Pledge appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/the-bonny-men-the-broken-pledge/