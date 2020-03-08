Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2020, Les Amazones d’Afrique are sharing the video for their latest single, ‘Queens.' The new single gives a voice to women across the world, and Africa in particular, in their battle for gender equality and mutual respect.

The post International Women’s Day: Les Amazones d’Afrique share video ‘Queens’ appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

