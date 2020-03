Articles

Watch the first in a series three new acoustic sessions from Modern Hinterland featuring music from their latest album - We stripped them right back to basics and built up new versions using a few of the acoustic instruments we had kicking around our flats.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/acoustic-session-modern-hinterland-the-lights/