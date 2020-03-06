The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Influential Jazz Pianist McCoy Tyner Dies at 81

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

Photo cred: John Preito

McCoy Tyner, great jazz piano dynamo and longtime member of John Coltrane’s quartet, passed away on March 6. Tyner’s nephew, Colby, announced the news on Twitter. His family also released an official statement:

McCoy Tyner was born in Philadelphia in 1938. By 15, he had already formed his own seven-piece R&B unit. By 17, he met John Coltrane while working with trumpeter Calvin Massey. And by 21, he had joined the Coltrane quartet where he would stay for five years.

Tyner quit the quartet when Coltrane expanded and experimented in such a way that didn’t allow Tyner to hear his piano anymore. He later pursued his own successful career with the McCoy Tyner Trio, and performed with other artists such as Sonny Rollins and bassist Stanley Clarke. Tyner’s two-handed forays and use of modes are recognized as some of the most innovative in jazz history.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/influential-jazz-pianist-mccoy-tyner-dies-at-81/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version