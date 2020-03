Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 22:25 Hits: 7

"We are devastated to share this news with you," organizers said. " 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place."

(Image credit: Shelley Hiam/Courtesy of SXSW)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/06/813023174/the-show-will-not-go-on-sxsw-cancelled-because-of-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music