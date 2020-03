Articles

Old Dominion canceled performances today in Europe due to coronavirus. The band was slated to play upcoming 2020 C2C Music Festival dates. "After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from our upcoming performances as part of the (festival) in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London and Glasgow," they said. "We are so sorry to disappoint...

