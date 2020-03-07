Clark, Alaina release new music

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020

Brandy Clark and Lauren Alaina are out with new music today. Clark is releasing "Your Life is a Record ," her third full length and first since "Big Day in a Small Town" in 2016. Clark did the album with Eric Church producer Jay Joyce. The Memphis Strings & Horns helped out to create a soulful sound. Clark's songs have been recorded by Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Billy Currington, Darius Rucker, and Kacey Musgraves....

