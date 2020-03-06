Corky Siegel Brings Chamber Blues to City Winery Chicago

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 15:53 Hits: 3

Sunday, March 1st, Corky Siegel brought his unique Chamber Bluesto City Winery Chicago. Siegel is upfront with the question one first asks. “Is it blues? Is it classical?” Well, in an innovative way it is both.

Featuring four string instrumentalists, a tabla player, and Corky at the helm on harmonica, vocals and piano, this ensemble brings together chamber music with the blues.

Comprised of Jamie Gorgojo (violin), Chihsuan Yang (violin and erhu), Rose Armbrust (viola), Jocelyn (cello), and Kalyan Pathhak (tabla), this evening’s special guests were legendary saxophonist Ernie Watts and classical guitar virtuoso Goran Ivanovic. Regularly including guest artists, the set list makes for performances that never replicate, always offering fans something memorable and one-of-a-kind.

Corky Seigel is so much more than his legendary harmonica playing. Don’t miss Chamber Blues if you ever get a chance to see them live.