The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Corky Siegel Brings Chamber Blues to City Winery Chicago

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Sunday, March 1st, Corky Siegel brought his unique Chamber Bluesto City Winery Chicago. Siegel is upfront with the question one first asks. “Is it blues? Is it classical?” Well, in an innovative way it is both.

Featuring four string instrumentalists, a tabla player, and Corky at the helm on harmonica, vocals and piano, this ensemble brings together chamber music with the blues.

Comprised of Jamie Gorgojo (violin), Chihsuan Yang (violin and erhu), Rose Armbrust (viola), Jocelyn (cello), and Kalyan Pathhak (tabla), this evening’s special guests were legendary saxophonist Ernie Watts and classical guitar virtuoso Goran Ivanovic. Regularly including guest artists, the set list makes for performances that never replicate, always offering fans something memorable and one-of-a-kind.

Corky Seigel is so much more than his legendary harmonica playing. Don’t miss Chamber Blues if you ever get a chance to see them live.

Corky Siegel Brings Chamber Blues to City Winery Chicago
Corky Siegel Brings Chamber Blues to City Winery Chicago
Corky Siegel Brings Chamber Blues to City Winery Chicago

*All photos © Philamonjaro

Chamber Blues

 

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/corky-siegel-brings-chamber-blues-to-city-winery-chicago/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version