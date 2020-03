Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 16:54 Hits: 3

Cuba's Cimafunk joined Tank and The Bangas and The Soul Rebels to celebrate centuries of musical connections between their hometowns.

(Image credit: Eliana Aponte/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/altlatino/2020/03/06/812141979/on-caliente-new-orleans-and-havana-s-shared-love-of-music-is-joyfully-celebrated?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music