Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

The star singer, who has been the subject of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, will not be singing in a production of Verdi's Don Carlo this summer.

(Image credit: Niklas Halle'n /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2020/03/06/812875539/placido-domingo-and-the-royal-opera-house-announce-mutual-withdrawal?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music