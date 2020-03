Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 17:37 Hits: 3

Watch the new video from Collectress for Landing, featuring footage from the Metaxourgio carnival in Greece, a visual exploration and reflection on community, anarchy, kindness and welcome.

