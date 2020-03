Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 02:25 Hits: 4

Like we saw with American Aquarium's last record, the very well-received "Things Change," BJ Barham might perform best when his back is against the wall, folks are counting him out, and he's got something to prove. He relishes the underdog position.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/song-review-american-aquariums-the-long-haul/