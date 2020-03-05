Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers Back on Tour, Slated to Play Chicago Theatre Two Nights

On the heels of their NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers are back for a 22-date tour. They will make their return to the iconic Chicago Theatre March 11 and 12. With Weir are Don Was on double bass and Jay Lane on drums, making a big sound for this trio.
March 6 /// Tennessee Theatre /// Knoxville, TN
March 7 /// Ryman Auditorium /// Nashville, TN
March 8 /// Palace Theatre /// Louisville, KY
March 10 /// The Fillmore /// Minneapolis, MN
March 11 /// Chicago Theatre /// Chicago, IL
March 12 /// Chicago Theatre /// Chicago, IL
March 14 /// Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland /// Kansas City, MO
March 15 /// Orpheum Theater /// Omaha, NE
March 17 /// Hoyt Sherman Place Theater /// Des Moines, IA
March 18 /// Stifel Theatre /// St Louis, MO
March 20 /// Roxian Theatre /// Pittsburgh, PA
March 21 /// Palace Theatre /// Columbus, OH
March 23 /// Palace Theatre /// Albany, NY
March 24 /// Landmark Theatre /// Syracuse, NY
March 25 /// Flynn Theatre /// Burlington, VT
