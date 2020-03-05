Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers Back on Tour, Slated to Play Chicago Theatre Two Nights

Articles

Photo credit: Todd Michalek

On the heels of their NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers are back for a 22-date tour. They will make their return to the iconic Chicago Theatre March 11 and 12. With Weir are Don Was on double bass and Jay Lane on drums, making a big sound for this trio.

Watch their NPR Tiny Desk concert in entirety here: Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers Tiny Desk Concert

Tour dates :

March 6 /// Tennessee Theatre /// Knoxville, TN

March 7 /// Ryman Auditorium /// Nashville, TN

March 8 /// Palace Theatre /// Louisville, KY

March 10 /// The Fillmore /// Minneapolis, MN

March 11 /// Chicago Theatre /// Chicago, IL

March 12 /// Chicago Theatre /// Chicago, IL

March 14 /// Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland /// Kansas City, MO

March 15 /// Orpheum Theater /// Omaha, NE

March 17 /// Hoyt Sherman Place Theater /// Des Moines, IA

March 18 /// Stifel Theatre /// St Louis, MO

March 20 /// Roxian Theatre /// Pittsburgh, PA

March 21 /// Palace Theatre /// Columbus, OH

March 23 /// Palace Theatre /// Albany, NY

March 24 /// Landmark Theatre /// Syracuse, NY

March 25 /// Flynn Theatre /// Burlington, VT

