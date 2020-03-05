The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers Back on Tour, Slated to Play Chicago Theatre Two Nights

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

Photo credit: Todd Michalek

On the heels of their NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers are back for a 22-date tour. They will make their return to the iconic Chicago Theatre March 11 and 12. With Weir are Don Was on double bass and Jay Lane on drums, making a big sound for this trio.

Watch their NPR Tiny Desk concert in entirety here: Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers Tiny Desk Concert

Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers Chicago Tickets

Tickets for Other Dates

Tour dates:
March 6 /// Tennessee Theatre /// Knoxville, TN
March 7 /// Ryman Auditorium /// Nashville, TN
March 8 /// Palace Theatre /// Louisville, KY
March 10 /// The Fillmore /// Minneapolis, MN
March 11 /// Chicago Theatre /// Chicago, IL
March 12 /// Chicago Theatre /// Chicago, IL
March 14 /// Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland /// Kansas City, MO
March 15 /// Orpheum Theater /// Omaha, NE
March 17 /// Hoyt Sherman Place Theater /// Des Moines, IA
March 18 /// Stifel Theatre /// St Louis, MO
March 20 /// Roxian Theatre /// Pittsburgh, PA
March 21 /// Palace Theatre /// Columbus, OH
March 23 /// Palace Theatre /// Albany, NY
March 24 /// Landmark Theatre /// Syracuse, NY
March 25 /// Flynn Theatre /// Burlington, VT

 

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/bob-weir-and-wolf-brothers-back-on-tour-slated-to-play-chicago-theatre-two-nights/

