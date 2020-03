Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 19:39 Hits: 4

Organizers, public officials, musicians and other performers are very publicly grappling with competing priorities — and are trying to find innovative ways to deal with canceled events worldwide.

(Image credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/05/812487700/coronavirus-concerns-stymie-live-music-performances-and-sxsw?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music