Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020

Texas-based Southern rock band Whiskey Myers are launching their own personally-curated event to be an annual gathering for their fans called the Firewater Festival. It is set to take place October 1st through 3rd, 2020 in Ly Cynge, Kansas about 45 minutes south of Kansas City at the Wildwood Outdoor Education Center.

