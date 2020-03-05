Category: Art/Music Hits: 1
Surviving members of the Allman Brothers Band will come together Tuesday, March 10 as The Brothers for a sold-out, one-night-only show in Madison Square Garden celebrating 50 years of the iconic American band’s legacy. In partnership with nugs.net–the leading live music platform for concert recordings and live streams–the “50th Anniversary Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band” will be available via Pay-Per-View on March 10, 2020.
The Brothers consists of founding Allman Brothers Band (ABB) drummer Jaimoe Johanson as well as longtime ABB guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones, along with Widespread Panic drummer Duane Trucks and keyboardist Reese Wynans. Former ABB keyboardist (and longtime touring member of the Rolling Stones) Chuck Leavell will join as a special guest for many of the jams he helped create with ABB.
The Allman Brothers Band played their first show on March 26, 1969 and went on to embark on a Hall Of Fame career, which came to a close with their final performance on October 28, 2014 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
“NYC has always been a spiritual home for the Allman Brothers, says Derek Trucks. “So it only feels natural to honor Uncle Butch, Gregg, Berry, Duane and all the other brothers and sisters we have lost along the way at MSG. I’m excited to get to play these songs with Jaimoe and the Brothers one last time to celebrate 50 years of this music.”
“I can’t wait to play again with my Brothers,” added Jaimoe, and Haynes says, “This is going to be a really special evening. We’re all very happy that even those not able to be inside The Garden will be able to share it with us.”
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/the-brothers-sold-out-show-march-10th-will-be-available-on-pay-per-view/