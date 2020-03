Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020

The 500th anniversary of the death of Italian Renaissance master Raphael is marked with a blockbuster exhibition in Rome. Advance ticket sales for the show at the Scuderie del Quirinale have already broken all records.

