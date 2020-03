Articles

Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Ahead of a very special gig at Hackney Wick's 'The Old Baths', Fran and Flora's track La Obreja, a traditional song from Banat, Transylvania, get's the remix treatment by fellow experimental contemporaries Portico Quartet.

