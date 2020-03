Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 16:57 Hits: 2

Pam Tillis will be back in a solo capacity for the first time in a dozen years when she releases her eleventh studio record 'Looking for a Feeling.' Influenced not just by her country roots that run deep from her performing father and songwriter Mel Tillis, Pam is also looking to bring her classic rock and soul influences to the table

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/pam-tillis-shares-details-of-1st-solo-album-in-12-years/