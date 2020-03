Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 21:19 Hits: 5

A consistent force in jazz guitar since 1976, Metheny continues to search for new ground on his latest album, which he calls a "culmination."

(Image credit: Florian Thoss/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/04/811561191/pat-methenys-lyricism-still-shines-on-cinematic-album-from-this-place?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music