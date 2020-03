Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 21:49 Hits: 6

Hot Country Knights, the light-hearted band featuring Dierks Bentley and his band, will release its debut,, "The K is Silent" on May 1 on Capitol Records Nashville. Produced by Bentley, the disc contains 10 tracks. The group started as a cover band, but this contains all original material. "We were out on the road singing a lot of other...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10995