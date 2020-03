Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Ingrid Andress revealed the track list today of the songs on her upcoming debut, "Lady Like." Andress, 28, was a co-writer and co-producer on all eight songs, including her current single "More Hearts Than Mine" that made history as the only solo-female-debut to crack Top 20 on the Country Airplay chart in 2019....

