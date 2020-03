Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 14:57 Hits: 3

When you think of cigar box guitars, you think of a raw, raunchy sound but not necessarily of the relatively cleaner sounding Chuck Berry or Creedence. Ben Rice and RB […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/03/reviews/albums/ben-rice-rb-stone-out-of-the-box