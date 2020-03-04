The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Eliza Gilkyson shares new lyric video for “Beautiful World of Mine”

Taken from her forthcoming new album 2020, Eliza Gilkyson shares new lyric video for her song "Beautiful World of Mine" which emphasizes the gratitude and love for our world and it's a reminder of the things we have in common, rather than the things that divide us.

The post Eliza Gilkyson shares new lyric video for “Beautiful World of Mine” appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/eliza-gilkyson-video-beautiful-world-of-mine/

