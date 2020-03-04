Eliza Gilkyson shares new lyric video for “Beautiful World of Mine”

Articles

Taken from her forthcoming new album 2020, Eliza Gilkyson shares new lyric video for her song "Beautiful World of Mine" which emphasizes the gratitude and love for our world and it's a reminder of the things we have in common, rather than the things that divide us.

