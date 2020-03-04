The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch: Bonnie “Prince” Billy – New Memory Box

Connect with Bonnie on the streets of his hometown Louisville as he rolls with gorgeous greyhounds, larger than life apparel and even a goddamn Volvo wagon! "New Memory Box" is phrased urgently and oriented communally, showing the mystic state of optimism as somewhere fine to be.

