Watch: Bonnie “Prince” Billy – New Memory Box

Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Connect with Bonnie on the streets of his hometown Louisville as he rolls with gorgeous greyhounds, larger than life apparel and even a goddamn Volvo wagon! "New Memory Box" is phrased urgently and oriented communally, showing the mystic state of optimism as somewhere fine to be.

