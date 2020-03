Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 15:18 Hits: 3

Beethoven is famous worldwide for his music— but where would he be without his many students, admirers and arrangers? They, too, are being honored in 2020, the year celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-would-beethoven-be-without-his-followers/a-52634566?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf