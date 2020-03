Articles

Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020

An incredible one-off celebration of the early music of Fleetwood Mac will be screened in cinemas across the country in June, as Mick Fleetwood and a stellar cast of guest stars pay tribute to the music of founding member, Peter Green.

