Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 16:42 Hits: 5

Tyler Childers is already regarded as one hell of a singer, songwriter, and country music performer, so much so that even without mainstream radio play, he's getting nominated for Grammys. But who the hell knew this boy could play fiddle too?

