Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 10:09 Hits: 1

For "One-Hit Wonders/Second-Best Songs," Jayna Brown, Black culture researcher at the Pratt Institute, recommends "Kong" by Neneh Cherry. Cherry is best known for her 1989 hit "Buffalo Stance."

(Image credit: Rafa Rivas/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/03/811178247/letting-neneh-cherry-mature-past-her-1989-pop-zeitgeist-moment?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music