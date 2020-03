Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020

Kenny Chesney will release his next album, "Here and Now," on May 1, he announced today. Chesney has indicated new music was coming, sharing studio videos and recording updates. This is his first project for Warner Music Nashville. He wrote and recorded over the last 18 months, "When you're this far into a career," Chesney said, "I think...

