Albums - New Reviews

The Hanging Stars A New Kind Of Sky Crimson Crow

With a sound that embodies the best elements of psychedelic folk and cosmic country, loaded with positive energy, The Hanging Stars are prime movers in keeping that musical treasure chest alive and vibrant. The band's output circles back to their hometown London’s underground musical explosion in the early to mid-70’s, prior to the arrival of punk/new wave, when a country-ish music scene flourished. Local bands Ducks Deluxe and Starry Eyed and Laughing, together with recent UK residents (via America) Eggs Over Easy and Clover lead the charge, offering a welcome and novel blend of American & U.K. inspired music, a breath of fresh air at the time when the scene was saturated with what had become overly self-indulgent progressive rock. The Hanging Stars would have been in their element and most likely leaders of the pack in that era.

A NEW KIND OF SKY follows on the heels of their well-received debut album OVER THE SILVERY LAKE (2016) and SONGS FOR SOMEWHERE ELSE (2018). The band have gone through some line-up changes since their start up, the current players being songwriter, singer and guitarist Richard Olson, Paulie Cobra on drums, Patrick Ralla on guitars and keys, Sam Ferman on bass and vocals, and Joe Harvey Whyte on pedal steel guitar. If both those previous albums pointed towards a band with endless potential but yet to find their sweet spot, they have hit the bullseye this time around. An extensive tour of Germany in 2018 gave them the opportunity to test some of the material on the road. On their return home, they immediately holed up in Echo Zoo Studios in Eastbourne to record the ten tracks that feature on the album. The result is a musical chemistry of players very much on the same page.

Opener Choir Of Criers slowly builds up to a Radiohead like groove with thumping bass lines, layered harmonies and wistful pedal steel. Three Rolling Hills embraces elements of early 70’s prog rock and would have fitted quite comfortably into the Peter Gabriel led Genesis of that time. In contrast, what follows is unadulterated Big Sur territory on (I’ve Seen) The Summer In Her Eyes and you can almost feel the scorching sand on the soles of your feet. I Woke Up In July, as the title may suggest,is dreamlike and hazy, powerful yet soothing.

It’s all too easy to get lost in the album’s melodies, harmonies and hooks, given their impact. However, on closer listen, social commentary close to home emerges. The title track, in particular, could be construed as a reference to revisiting an era and utopian fantasyland that exists only in the most selective memories. I Will Please You has its foundations rooted more in glam rock than country. With lyrics possibly pointed in the direction of political leaders on both side of the pond, its central message is disguised in a melody that, I guarantee, after a few plays, will be on repeat in your subconscious for some time.

Lyrical content aside, it’s the music that stands out. Twelve string guitar picking, mournful pedal steel, memorable hooks and intricate arrangements all play their part in what can only be described as a sonic delight. In keeping with their somewhat antique vibe, the album front cover has a fatigued look which offers a blurred photo of the band. It’s like a rediscovered gem that you unearthed in your father’s dusty attic, that hadn’t seen the light of day in many a decade.

The Hanging Stars may pay homage to musical movements from the past. However, they’re far more than caretakers and A NEW KIND OF SKY establishes them as an outfit that stand firmly on their own feet as purveyors of a quite beautiful sound.

Review by Declan Culliton

Luan Parle Never Say GoodbyeLPR

Making the transition from child star to adult contemporary artist is a near impossible task in the arts, whether it be in acting or as a recording artist. Very few have made that progression with any degree of success. Luan Parle has managed to achieve this and has kept her career train firmly on the tracks since recording her debut album FIRST IMPRESSIONS at the age of 12. More recently she released THE FULL CIRCLE in 2010, followed by her mini album ROLL THE DICE in 2014, which featured the single Day Is Done, which charted highly in the Irish Radio Airplay Chart.

The material for her recent recording was pieced together followed the passing of her father two years ago. A trip to the remote island Innisboffin, off the coast of Galway, to gather her thoughts and escape the everyday distractions proved the most fertile environment to put her initial thoughts to paper.

Her music continues to be radio friendly, easy on the ear with melodies that sit comfortably between country and pop. She has most certainly hit the bullseye once again with NEVER SAY GOODBYE. The title track, we can only imagine, is a tribute to her father. The opener My Something Beautiful, the first single release from the album, topped the Irish iTunes charts within days of its release. An immediately catchy song, it’s matched by the equally instant and tuneful Change Your Mind. The slow country ballad Come To Me Darlin’ enters early career Dolly Parton territory and Fare Thee Well introduces a sprinkling of traditional Irish alongside its country direction. The dreamy ballad Falling For You is delivered from the heart and bound to feature in Parle’s live setlists going forward.

Eight of the ten songs included were written by Parle with the remaining two being co-writes with Dire Straits guitarist Hal Lindes. Her chief musical collaborator Clive Barnes has been a fixture in her live shows in recent years and his stamp is firmly on the album, providing electric and acoustic guitar, lap steel and bass. He is also credited with Parle as co-producer alongside Thomas Donoghue.

Regardless of how strong the song writing and musicianship are, the real winner is Parle’s instantly recognisable voice which, like her musical heroes Dolly and Emmylou, is as sharp and self-assured as ever.

An awareness of your market is a prerequisite to remaining successful in an ever-challenging music industry. With NEVER SAY GOODBYE, Parle does not attempt to stray from her comfort zone and has delivered an album that will retain her standing as one of Ireland’s leading lights in the Country Pop genre.

Review by Declan Culliton

John Blek The Embers K&F

At a recent instore album launch John Blek suggested, tongue in cheek, that the people who most welcomed the release of THE EMBERS were his parents, as boxes of the album had been stored in their house for a number of months. I’m not entirely convinced that followers of the Corkonian would concur, as after just a few listens it’s not difficult to rate the album as his strongest offering to date. It’s also testament to Blek’s prolific output, as it signals his fourth solo album in as many years.

His 2019 release THISTLE & THORN, reached No.1 in the Irish Album Charts, earning him a prestigious IMRO Number 1 Award. It featured contributions from equally big hitters in the modern folk scene, Kentuckians Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg. Interestingly, the material for THE EMBERS emerged in the immediate aftermath of completing writing the songs for that album. Blek presented himself with the challenge of composing an album of songs on a given theme, rather than his traditional method of writing entirely from life’s experiences. The result is a collection of songs through the writer’s lens that examine failed relationships at various stages including infatuation (Death & His Daughter Fair), the often-tortured passion phase (Flame) and the sunken and unfulfilled aftermath (Empty Pockets).

The end product is business as usual from Blek, a continuation of his adeptness at penning and delivering traditional folk songs with his smooth vocal delivery and by now, trademark finger picking guitar style. That guitar playing is on full display on the short instrumental Old Hand which is included in the nine tracks on the album. He also includes drums - played by Davie Ryan - this time around and clarinet by Matthew Berrill. He abandons the relationships theme on the politically charged and experimental closing track Walls. Echoed vocals combine with fuzzy background guitar and clarinet as the writer asks ‘Who built the wall and stole the innocence? Who stood and watched with ambivalence?'

Recorded at Wavefield Recordings, Clonakilty, like its predecessor the production duties were shared by Blek and Brian Casey. Fellow Corkonian and songsmith Mick Flannery adds vocals. Thumbs up to Karol Ryan for the impressive artwork which includes full lyrics and a similar graphic template for the sleeve as previously used on THISTLE & THORN.

THE EMBERS is possibly Blek’s most accessible album of his solo career to date. It’s also another string to the bow of a craftsman at the leading edge of the modern folk movement both in Europe and much further afield.

Review by Declan Culliton

Eric Brace and Last Train Home Daytime Highs and Overnight LowsRed Beet

A very welcome return to a band that had boarded a train bound for a town called happy memories back in 2007. Well, never say never, as here we are, back at the station, with a 6th album and a line-up that includes 11 musicians appearing on the 14 tracks, plus a few guests.

It was 1998 when the self-titled debut appeared and we were introduced to a sound of easy melody and gentle words, a brass section and pedal steel to augment the rhythmic groove of the band. There were a further four albums between 2000 and 2007 when the release of LAST GOOD KISS signalled the writing on the wall for this fine ensemble.

However, coming full circle, 13 years later we are presented with the release of DAYTIME HIGHS & OVERNIGHT LOWS. Eric Brace, founder member, met with Martin Lynds (drums) and Jim Gray (bass) in Nashville and together they recorded the rhythm tracks for this new project. Brace then met separately with Jen Gunderman (keyboards), and recorded his vocals and guitar at musical friend and playing partner Thomm Jutz’s studio outside Nashville. Brace then went to up to Washington D.C., the original home of the band, where Jared Bartlett, co-producer, recorded his guitar sounds, along with brother Alan Brace (harmonica and vocals), Kevin Cordt (trumpet), Chris Watling (saxophone) and Dave Van Allen (pedal steel).

Bill Williams (slide, banjo, mandolin) and Scott McKnight (guitars, organ) recorded remotely and posted their contributions from home studios to Eric, who then began the mixing process with Jared. There were final touches added by guests Justin Moses (banjo), Thomm Jutz (acoustic guitar), and Lindsay Hayes (backing vocals). Quite the collective! Opening with a song that extolls the virtues of being at home, Sleepy Eyes sings of missing the small local pleasures that would be taken away by travel. The combination of accordion and mandolin give it a folky feel with a swinging melody. Similarly, Distance and Time follows a path of wishing for the reunion of friends and loved ones across the miles of travel. A prayer for the journey. Dear Lorraine is a Country tinged relationship song about what divides us - if only we could be on the same page - pedal steel adding atmosphere to the superb trumpet of Kevin Cordt and the harmonica of Alan Brace. Love changes.

Caney Fork is another excellent Country song about moving on from a relationship and Floodplains is a standout among all these excellent songs with a great dynamic in the arrangement and the playing, all slow groove and understated angst in the melody and the words - Americana mixed with an understanding of the essence of what Roots music holds dear.

What Am I Gonna Do With You (Barry White), is a surprise choice of cover song, showing a soulful side to the band, big production, expansive arrangement and a harmonica solo that just fits in, somehow. Old Railroads shimmers in a true Country fashion, slow tempo and muted horns, piano and atmospheric guitar parts.

With a sound that is rich and full of colour, Eric Brace contributes lead vocals and his clear vocal has a warm, poised quality throughout. There are many different musical styles and influences at play and the use of different studio locations doesn’t hurt the overall feel of the music.

Songs about railways and travelling – Taking Trains, Old Railroads – life on the water, Hudson River, Sailor – relationships lost and found, Distance and Time,Happy Is, I Like You and the 60’s bubble-gum pop of Wake Up, We’re In Love all point to a strong return and a band at the top of their game.

Review by Paul McGee

Crow Vs Lion The Heart, The Time, The PenSelf Release

Crow vs Lion is the music of Dan Gallagher and this is the second album he has released since he first appeared to the greater media, back in 2010. The music is very much in a contemporary Americana vein, with interesting melodies and song arrangements. The production by Gallagher (guitars, vocals) and Raphael Cutrufello (piano, organ, vocals) is very clean and engaging, while the studio musicians play with great understanding throughout.

The album separates the title themes into three sections, each section having four songs relating to The Heart, The Time, The Pen. The last song, the title track, embodies all three themes. So, in total 13 songs. There are three bridges, or transitions, that are included before each section but rather than clarify any direct link or meaning, I found these to be as much of a distraction, as anything else.

Gallagher has two sons, Danny and Dylan, with both given special place in the tracks featured. Indeed, across the 13 songs, there are messages in the highlighted words that spell out Special, Dylan, Time, Crow vs Lion, Believe, Danny and Rachael (his wife). Much care and thought has gone into the project, from the impressive packaging to the expansive liner notes. The number 13 is a constant source of reference throughout and in a sense, I am reminded of Numerology, where one tries to get to the root number by reducing digits until a final single digit is achieved.

Taking the number 13, we end up with a root number of 4 – intrinsic in that Gallagher has 4 in his immediate family. Of course, we could extend the family to include relatives and wider members, ultimately ending up with a community. The core message of the album is one of being the best that you can be, personal awareness and growth, healing and renewal.

The four songs that deal with The Heart as the concept are written for his family, with son Daniel the main focus of Daniel Odin, highlighting the message of being special in the World. Newborn(Exon 42) is written to other son, Dylan, referencing his impact on a life that had experienced hard roads and of not being in control of circumstances. Beg, Steal and Borrow is written for perhaps, his wife, in a message that lays down his devotion and love to the family. Missouri is a realisation that the past can be a hard thing to let go and old love and indecision are best left behind.

Part two is The Time, leading off with 5,6,7,8 – a song about perspective and the choices made, trading material success for a chance at a happy family life. Waking The Truth deals with the passage of time and being caught up in thoughts of mortality while Entropy looks at the randomness of life, the lack of order and the pain it can bring. The End Of Everything, with superb trumpet playing from Patrick Hughes, looks at the impermanent nature of life and the pressure of selling out on what is important.

The Pen deals opens with I’m Gray which looks at being overwhelmed by the big questions and wanting to experience it all, both good and bad. The violin by Kiley Ryan is very engaging, not only on this track, but across a number of tracks, together with her excellent backing vocals. Alpha and Omega is about the need to stay open to everything that comes your way and the interplay of violin, trumpet and steel guitar (Brad Hinton) makes this one of the outstanding tracks.

Red Ring offers advice to son Danny to love unconditionally and be mindful of outside forces that can threaten the peace you crave. The last song in this section is A Thousand Pages, with sweet acoustic guitar and a reflection on living your days and being optimistic. All comes together on final song, the title track, a loving paean to Rachel, his wife. A message of loving awareness, keeping it in the family and being open to the Universe.

Review by Paul McGee

Annie Keating Can’t Stand StillSelf Release

This 6-track EP was released during 2019 and adds to the impressive body of work by this excellent artist since her first release appeared in 2004. With six full albums, two compilations and a number of singles to her name, this Brooklyn based singer-songwriter continues to explore her talents and stretch her range. Apart from a decent cover version of the Cat Steven’s song, Trouble, she delivers a blues groove on Mother Of Exile that is full of atmospheric playing by the musicians; Dan Mills (electric guitars, vocals),Chris Tarrow (electric, acoustic, slide guitars), Mark Goodell (bass, guitars, vocals), Jesse Humphrey (drums, vocals) with Annie on acoustic guitars and vocals. Sun and TheMoon is a mid-tempo arrangement that has a fine melody line, while the driving beat of Boxes,Beholden and $20 are more defining of the band dynamic. There are four co-writes with Dan Mills and production by Matt Shane is of the highest standard. Trouble is a brooding end to the EP with Keating applying all her vocal nuance and experience to a song for our divided and divisive times.

Review by Paul McGee

Phil Lee & The Horse He Rode In On Self-Titled Palookaville

Something of an old favourite, this new release from Phil Lee finds him revisiting some of his favourite songs from previous albums, recording them this time with Ralph Molina and Billy Talbot from Crazy Horse (hence the album title). There are a bunch of others bringing their skills to the party too. This album was originally released in 2018 but only got to Lonesome Highway recently as the initial posting went astray. It is a fine album and therefore worthy of attention.

There are a host of guitar players involved aside from Mr. Lee himself including Jan King, Richard Bennett, George Bradfute, Gurf Morlix, Pete Anderson, Bill Kirchin, Dorlan Michel and David West. Most certainly one for the guitar enthusiasts out there. (try Rebel In My Heart for instance). But it is some of the simpler songs that hit home on first listen like Hey Buddy,which is imbued with that Lubbock feel. No Exit Wound has a very Sir Douglas Quintet feel with the Vox Continental organ from Jack Irwin. Barry Goldberg features on keyboards throughout too. In I Don’t Forget Like I Used To there is a reflection on love, one that may be a double-edged sword in that “there’s a reason I’m still blue, I don’t forget like I used to.” Woman troubles also raises its head on Party Drawers a duet with Molly Pasutti wherein both give as good as they get. There are some bonus tracks such as a tale of a trucker who ended up killing some children in a road accident. For this he names the trucker as his friend and fellow musician Sonny George!

Lee is an interesting writer with some well-placed observations of the human condition, often tinged with a mischievous humour. Add to that a voice that is immediately distinctive and you have an underrated songwriter and performer who flies largely under-the-radar, even in the Americana world. The main players here are all in their 70s and none seem to have lost their verve for music and keepin’ on keepin’ on. What you hear is some good ol’ rootsy rock ’n’ roll up-tempo tunes mixed with ballads that are both from the heart. It is in many ways the perfect introduction to the crazy world of Phil Lee and his musical cohorts and buying the album is highly recommended.

If you can’t find a physical copy you can get one from Lee’s website, where there are some notes from the man himself on each track and the players who were on each of the songs. This is one for punters who love the real thing, however crazy it may seem on the outside. You and the horse you rode in on.

Review by Stephen Rapid

Luther Black and the Cold Hard Facts Self-Titled DA

This in fact is an album that was produced, written, arranged and played by Rick Wagner, with a number of additional musicians adding an instrument or two and on selected tracks. There are twelve songs of which the closing track is his version of the Hank Williams Sr classic I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry. So, let’s start there. It opens with the noise of crackling vinyl and a distorted vocal. It is a slow, moody delivery that is a million miles from the original and in some ways an odd way to end the album after the preceding set of original songs. However, it also may be the best place to place it, not to interrupt the flow of previous songs, while offering a précis of a certain world weariness that goes back to the nerve? of heartbreak.

These are songs that are of the traveler, the road weary musician and the searcher. Perennial themes for Wagner’s filtering of the traditional aspects of country music, the back roads of the outlaw and the contemporary nuances of today’s non-mainstream Americana. Wagner grew up on rock and then its bastard son punk, before walking the side streets of the foil and singer songwriter boom. These are all elements he brings to this debut album under this guise. Previously he has played, as a bassist mainly, with The dBs, The Silos, Paul Collins and many more. Now at 60, he delivers this solo statement of intent with songs like 59, a reference to the age he was when he recorded the album and a summation of his thoughts on the life that brought him here.

Other songs take on a dirtier, bluesy rock sound as on Trouble. Some of the songs are confessional in approach and as such take a lighter approach to expressing that as with Proof. Take that to mean the one related to alcohol as it does life’s certainties or the simple understanding of World Won’t Wait. Warners’ focus has rough edges to it, that seem appropriate to the mood expressed on the album. Under The Influence Of Love has the feel of some fine 80s roots rock and tell a tale of the more upbeat sides of living. There is an undeniable layer of melody among the more barbed guitars, allowing the listener to uncover that as they play through the songs. The guise of Luther Black and The Cold Hard Facts is a productive one and while I was expecting something slightly more traditional in advance, what we have here is impressive in itself and that’s a fact.

Review by Stephen Rapid

Bobbo Byrnes The Red Wheelbarrow Brokensilence

This is an album of roots rock fronted by Byrnes’ guitars and robust vocals. Recorded in Nashville and California among other locations, it set out not to be overproduced or over thought. As a result, it has a lively feel that is energising and rough and ready. Byrnes is joined on the album by some 18 other contributors, some of whom may be known to the readers of album credits such as drummer Ken Coomer and keyboard plater Rami Jaffee. Another familiar name, if not in roots music circles, is that of Paul Manzanera, who adds his guitar to the roots take on Roxy Music’s Virginia Plain. One of a number of covers that feature, including their version of the truckin’ song Looking At The World Thru A Windshield. Mexican Home is from the pen of John Prine, the other outside song being Lovers. From then on Byrnes is the writer or co-writer of the other six songs.

Byrnes describes this sound as a joyous noise and that pretty much sums up its sense of having a good time on these largely up-tempo workouts that are full of moments that raise a smile and keep a foot tapping. It sounds like they would be a great band to catch live but here, from the studio, they have done much to capture that feeling. Part Time Cowboy is pretty much self-explanatory of his musical life. The previously mentioned Looking At The World Thru A Windshield is one of the more countryesque outings here with some twanging guitar solos. Byrnes is solid and satisfying throughout the recording on guitar, baritone, piano and pedal steel and well as on his bar room ready vocals.

The John Prine song Mexican Home is a male/female vocal ballad with steel and harmonica and therefore standout because of the pace and subtlety. Bu way of contrast Lover, a cover song, is a fast paced tale of going for the good times in the city. Mrs. What’s His Name is about trying to change a lifestyle but not really being able to, even whilst declaring love for a partner who has a different outlook.

The album closes pretty much as it opened with January but one that concerns itself with the problems that a relationship which isn’t reciprocated can have. Byrnes however manages to deliver as an album that overall has a sense of positivity and uplift that offers up hope and not a little humanity in its raucousness and righteousness sound.

Review by Stephen Rapid

