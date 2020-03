Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020

Canadian musician Dan Mangan shares short film With Me in which he stars alongsideĀ Canadian actress Chilina Kennedy. The short film is a new interpretation of Mangan's song Fool For Waiting.

